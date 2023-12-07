WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz Cls 250D 218 My16.5 2.1L Diesel 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Cls 250D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1625 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 4939 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 122 g/km
CO2 Urban 174 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2183032A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany