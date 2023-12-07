WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz E350 D 213 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2017 Mercedes-Benz E350 D 213 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E350 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4925 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1922 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 147 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 275/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130332A000001
Country Manufactured Germany

