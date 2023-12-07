WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 238 My17.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 238 My17.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 238 My17.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4826 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1655 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2383662F000001
Country Manufactured Germany