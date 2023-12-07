Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Night Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 Night Edition 207 My16 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|108 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1398 mm
|Length
|4829 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2074652F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climatised Front Seats
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Surveillance System
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Garage Door Opener in Interior Mirror - $650
- Luxury Climate Control - $2,100
- Luxury Front Seats
- Leather Trim Special - $790
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,000
- Nappa Leather - $3,500
- Premium Package - $6,200
- Sump Shield - $300
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $850
- Television - $2,850
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel