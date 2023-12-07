WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz G 350D 463 My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Mercedes-Benz G 350D 463 My16 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz G 350D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1951 mm
Length 4662 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 2570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 261 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 261 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb4633462X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

