WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Glc
  4. 220D

2017 Mercedes-Benz Glc 220D 253 My18 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

82b719ea/2017 mercedes benz glc 220d 2 1l diesel 4d wagon 048f0156
2017 Mercedes-Benz Glc 220D 253 My18 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Glc 220D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Glc News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1613 mm
Ground Clearance 187 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1645 mm
Length 4661 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1987 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 513 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wd*2539052F000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs

300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,200
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $106,600
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $114,000
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $103,370
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $113,900
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,100