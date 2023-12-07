WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Benz S400 D L 222 My18 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon

2017 Mercedes-Benz S400 D L 222 My18 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S400 D L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1614 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 5259 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2246 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2220202*000001
Country Manufactured Germany