2017 Mercedes-Benz Slc 300 172 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2017 Mercedes-Benz Slc 300 172 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Slc 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1567 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1301 mm
Length 4133 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1509 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1795 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 286 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 146 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 146 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Control Arm, Coil Spring, Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1724382F000001
Country Manufactured Germany