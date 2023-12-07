WhichCar
2017 Mercedes-Maybach S600 222 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Mercedes-Maybach S600 222 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S600 222. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1631 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 3365 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 5457 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 274 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 274 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4900
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 830 Nm
Makimum Power 390 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2229762*000011
Country Manufactured Germany