2017 MG Mg3 Auto Essence 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback

2017 MG Mg3 Auto Essence 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1493 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2520 mm
Height 1507 mm
Length 4018 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1103 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1685 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 200 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 582 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
CO2 Emissions 136 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 173 g/km
CO2 Combined 136 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Mg3 Auto pricing and specs

Core (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,990
Core 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $18,490
Excite (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD $19,990