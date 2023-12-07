WhichCar
2017 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works F56 My17 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2017 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works F56 My17 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3874 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1180 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R18
Rear Tyre 205/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxm920%02A00011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700