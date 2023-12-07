Specifications for the 2017 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper S F55 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2567 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|3892 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|181 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|140 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4700
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|141 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxs720%0T000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $700
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $910
- Comfort Access System - $450
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,350
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Head Up Display - $700
- LED Headlights - $1,200
- Leather Upholstery - $1,400
- Multi-media Pack - $2,200
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $400
- Park Assist - $700
- Protective Glazing - $400
- Power Sunroof - $1,900
- Reversing Camera - $470
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Suspension - $440
Current Mini 5D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$37,200
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$37,200
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$45,300
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$45,300
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$45,800
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$45,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$41,000
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$52,500
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,500
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$52,200
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,200
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$35,800
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$36,800
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,800
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$36,800
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$43,700
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$44,800
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,700
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,800
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$44,200
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$45,400
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,200
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$45,400
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,500
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$40,600
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$39,500
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,600
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$50,600
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$52,000
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$50,600
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,000
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$50,300
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$51,600
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$50,300
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$51,600
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,500
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$46,950
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,950
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$47,500
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$47,500
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$42,500
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,500
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$54,450
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,450
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$54,050
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,050