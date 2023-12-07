Specifications for the 2017 Mini Cooper Cabrio. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mini Cooper Cabrio F57 1.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|3821 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1182 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|141 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|119 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwwg320%03A82505
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather & Cloth trim
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $910
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,150
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,850
- Comfort Access System - $450
- Chilli Pack - $3,500
- Convenience Pack - $1,800
- Control Pack - $2,600
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $385
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,350
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Head Up Display - $850
- LED Headlights - $1,200
- Leather Sport Seats - $2,700
- Leather Steering Wheel - $350
- Leather Upholstery - $1,300
- Multi-media Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,200
- Parking Assistance Pack - $700
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding - $350
- Runflat Safety Tyres - $260
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming - $200
- Satellite Navigation - $1,100
- Smoke Pack - $50
- Sport Seats - $2,500
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $1,560
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $450