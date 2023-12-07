Specifications for the 2017 Mini Cooper Countryman Park Lane. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mini Cooper Countryman Park Lane R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1559 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1561 mm
|Length
|4097 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1765 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzb320%0Wh94123
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $780
- Comfort Access System - $900
- City Pack - $1,000
- Electronic Differential Lock - $300
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Trim - $1,460
- Metallic Paint Special - $400
- Protective Glazing - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Rear Spoiler - $300
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Styling Pack - $650
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display - $450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200