2017 Mini Cooper S Paceman R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2017 Mini Cooper S Paceman R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mini Cooper S Paceman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2596 mm
Height 1522 mm
Length 4115 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1277 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwss520%0Wn00001
Country Manufactured United Kingdom