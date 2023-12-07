Specifications for the 2017 Mini Ray F55. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mini Ray F55 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2567 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|3982 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1705 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|117 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxs120%0T000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control - $520
- Dusk Sensing Headlights - $100
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $100