Specifications for the 2017 Mitsubishi Asx Ls Adas (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mitsubishi Asx Ls Adas (2Wd) Xc My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|Length
|4295 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|197 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtga2Wb@123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Pearl Effect Paint - $550
Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,400
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,500
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,100
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,200
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,100
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,990
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,240
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,490
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,740