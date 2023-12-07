WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Lancer
  4. Gsr

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Gsr Cf My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Gsr Cf My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Gsr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mitsubishi Lancer News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4570 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1335 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 207 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 290 g/km
CO2 Combined 207 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 219 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R18
Rear Tyre 215/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jmfstcy4A8U123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan