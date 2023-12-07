Specifications for the 2017 Mitsubishi Triton Exceed (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mitsubishi Triton Exceed (4X4) Mq My18 2.4L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5280 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gcm
|5885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|935 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmajykl10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590
