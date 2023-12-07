Specifications for the 2017 Morgan Plus 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Morgan Plus 4 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1280 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1220 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|877 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sa944#$L2X1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
Optional Extras
- Front Footwell Lights - $245
- Heated Front Seats - $1,300
- Leather Trim Special - $2,470
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Map/Reading Lights - Front - $230
- Start/Stop Button - $740
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,195