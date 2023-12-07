Specifications for the 2017 Nissan 370Z Nismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Nissan 370Z Nismo Z34 My18 3.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1315 mm
|Length
|4330 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|358 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7400
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|371 Nm
|Makimum Power
|253 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Gaaz34A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495