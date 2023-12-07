Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Altima Ti-S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Nissan Altima Ti-S L33 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2775 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4885 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1536 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2045 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|216 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|216 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|312 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntbaal33A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495