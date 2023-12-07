WhichCar
2017 Nissan Micra St K13 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2017 Nissan Micra St K13 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Micra St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 3780 mm
Width 1665 mm
Kerb Weight 947 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 41 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 56 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/70 R14
Rear Tyre 165/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5X14
Rear Rim Size 5.5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mntfbuk13A0123456
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured India