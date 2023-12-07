Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Qashqai Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Nissan Qashqai Ti J11 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2646 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4394 mm
|Width
|1806 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1429 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1925 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|729 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|496 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|128 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|213 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Park Assist
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Brake Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,200
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,800
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,300
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,900
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,600
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,000
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,100
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,600
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,890
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,690
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,190
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,890
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,390
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,590
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,090
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,890
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,390