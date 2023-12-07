Specifications for the 2017 Peugeot 308 Gti 270. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Peugeot 308 Gti 270 T9 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1205 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Torsion Beam, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3L35Gph@S000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Driver Assist Pack
- Door Ajar Warning
- DeadLocking
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Massage Seats Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Premium Paint Special - $1,700
- Sunroof - $1,200
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990