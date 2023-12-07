WhichCar
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman 982 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2017 Porsche 718 Cayman 982 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1532 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4379 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1303 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1655 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 352 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 Zr18
Rear Tyre 265/45 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs

Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $196,800
Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $191,600
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $140,300
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $135,100
Boxster S 2D Roadster 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $160,700