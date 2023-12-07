WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Evoque
  4. Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic

2017 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic Lv My18 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible

2017 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic Lv My18 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (132Kw) Hse Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover Evoque News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1620 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1609 mm
Length 4370 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 175 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 34000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Salva1Cn7Gh123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United Kingdom