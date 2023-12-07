Specifications for the 2017 Toyota Landcruiser Workmate (4X4) 2 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Toyota Landcruiser Workmate (4X4) 2 Seat Lc70 Vdj78R My17 4.5L Diesel Troopcarrier
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|2980 mm
|Height
|2115 mm
|Length
|5070 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2320 kg
|Gcm
|6800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|980 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|180 L
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|7.5 R16
|Rear Tyre
|7.5 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jterv71J%00001011
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Door Ajar Warning
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Limited Slip Differential
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Steering
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Snorkel
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,761