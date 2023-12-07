WhichCar
2017 Toyota Landcruiser Workmate (4X4) 2 Seat Lc70 Vdj78R My17 4.5L Diesel Troopcarrier

2017 Toyota Landcruiser Workmate (4X4) 2 Seat Lc70 Vdj78R My17 4.5L Diesel Troopcarrier details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Toyota Landcruiser Workmate (4X4) 2 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 2980 mm
Height 2115 mm
Length 5070 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 2320 kg
Gcm 6800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 980 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 180 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 339 g/km
CO2 Combined 281 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 7.5 R16
Rear Tyre 7.5 R16
Front Rim Size 5.5X16
Rear Rim Size 5.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Live Axle
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jterv71J%00001011
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan