2017 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Zsa42R My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Zsa42R My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4570 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 187 Nm
Makimum Power 107 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtmzdrevx05123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs

Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,300
Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $52,300
Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,500
Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $61,200
Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon 2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $56,300