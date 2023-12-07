WhichCar
2017 Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI 550 Highline 2H My17.5 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

2017 Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI 550 Highline 2H My17.5 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI 550 Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1654 mm
Tracking Rear 1658 mm
Ground Clearance 226 mm
Wheelbase 3090 mm
Height 1834 mm
Length 5254 mm
Width 1954 mm
Kerb Weight 2169 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 911 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 192 g/km
CO2 Urban 226 g/km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 2500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wv1Zzz2Hzh*123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Argentina

Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs

Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,490
Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,490
Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,990
Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,740
Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,740