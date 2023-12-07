Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tsi220 2K My17.5 Upgrade 1.4L Petrol 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1536 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2682 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1773 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1321 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2095 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|774 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Portable Ash Tray
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $990
- Barn Doors - $690
- Comfort Pack - $850
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $1,960
- Enhancement Pack - $890
- Media Pack - $1,190
- Metallic Paint - $890
- Parking Assistance Pack - $1,090
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $890
- Satellite Navigation - $1,990
- Sliding Side Door - $690
- Window Pack - $790