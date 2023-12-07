WhichCar
2017 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi160 Runner 2K My16 1.2L Petrol 3D Van

2017 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi160 Runner 2K My16 1.2L Petrol 3D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Caddy Tsi160 Runner. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2682 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4408 mm
Width 1773 mm
Kerb Weight 1255 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2034 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 779 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 191 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
Country Manufactured Germany