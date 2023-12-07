WhichCar
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi Trendline 1Km My17 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi Trendline 1Km My17 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 118 Tsi Trendline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2633 mm
Height 1473 mm
Length 4744 mm
Width 1778 mm
Kerb Weight 1337 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Middle Door Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Kzam000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Mexico