2017 Volkswagen Multivan Comfortline Tdi340 T6 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Volkswagen Multivan Comfortline Tdi340 T6 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Multivan Comfortline Tdi340. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1970 mm
Length 4904 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 2174 kg
Gcm 5000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 820 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 250 g/km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

