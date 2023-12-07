Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Multivan Executive Tdi450 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volkswagen Multivan Executive Tdi450 Lwb T6 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1970 mm
|Length
|5304 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2332 kg
|Gcm
|5080 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|194 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|168 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $600
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,630
- Exclusive Paint - $2,040
- Glovebox Compartment - $1,220
- Metallic Paint - $1,620
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,620
- Sunroof - $2,020
- Voice Recognition System - $600
Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$75,290
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$98,690
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,290
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$78,290
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,290
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$79,790
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$95,690
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$98,690
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$94,700
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,400
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,200
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$66,500
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$76,600
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$91,900
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$94,700