Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Polo 81 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volkswagen Polo 81 Tsi Comfortline 6R My17 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1457 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1453 mm
|Length
|3972 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1151 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|112 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|112 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Rzf*000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $1,900
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $500
- Sports pack - $1,500
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540