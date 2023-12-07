Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Polo Urban + (81Tsi). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volkswagen Polo Urban + (81Tsi) 6R My17.5 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1453 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1453 mm
|Length
|3972 mm
|Width
|1682 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1151 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|112 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|98 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|112 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|175 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Rzf*000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $500
Current Volkswagen Polo pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,000
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$28,600
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$31,600
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$40,390
|Life 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$29,490
|Style (Restricted Features) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$32,540