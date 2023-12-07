WhichCar
2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Element 7P My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Element 7P My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Element. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1656 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2904 mm
Height 1732 mm
Length 4898 mm
Width 1965 mm
Kerb Weight 2154 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 686 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
Country Manufactured Slovakia

