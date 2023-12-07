Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Monochrome. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Monochrome 7P My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1650 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2904 mm
|Height
|1732 mm
|Length
|4801 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2146 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|686 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|222 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Double Wishbone, Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Lower Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Automatic Door Locks
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Occupant Protective system
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Remote Operated Power Tailgate
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,500
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240