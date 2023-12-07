WhichCar
2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Monochrome 7P My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Monochrome 7P My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Monochrome. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1650 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2904 mm
Height 1732 mm
Length 4801 mm
Width 1965 mm
Kerb Weight 2146 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 686 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 172 g/km
CO2 Urban 222 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R19
Rear Tyre 265/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Double Wishbone, Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Lower Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Slovakia

