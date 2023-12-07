Specifications for the 2017 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design F My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2776 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1664 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fs4732B1000001
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $300
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Heated Rear Seats - $525
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass - $125
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
Current Volvo S60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,300
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$88,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,400