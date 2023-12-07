WhichCar
2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2776 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1687 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 493 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 212 g/km
CO2 Combined 163 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fs49Cch2123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

