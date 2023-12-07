Specifications for the 2017 Volvo S90 D4 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo S90 D4 Momentum P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1629 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2941 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4963 mm
|Width
|2019 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1738 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|532 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|123 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|144 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|123 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Psa8Adh1234567
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Auto Pilot
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- City Safety
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support Rear Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,850
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles - $975
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery - $1,200
- Comfort Seats Ventilated - $2,950
- Driver Mode Selection - $160
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $300
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate - $975
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $900
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Nappa Leather - $1,750
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $250
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $650
- Power Sunroof - $1,000
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass - $100
- Surround Camera System - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Technology Pack - $3,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $300