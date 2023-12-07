WhichCar
2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum P My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum P My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2941 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4963 mm
Width 2019 mm
Kerb Weight 1718 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 542 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 155 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 127 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 155 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 187 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Ps10Adh1234567
Country Manufactured Sweden