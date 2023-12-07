WhichCar
2017 Volvo S90 T6 R-Design P My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2017 Volvo S90 T6 R-Design P My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2017 Volvo S90 T6 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2941 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4963 mm
Width 2019 mm
Kerb Weight 1843 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 517 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 141 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 255/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Psa2Ach1234567
Country Manufactured Sweden