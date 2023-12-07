Specifications for the 2017 Volvo V40 T5 Inscription Cross Country. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo V40 T5 Inscription Cross Country M My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2647 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4370 mm
|Width
|1857 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1578 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Mz6156E2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Pedestrian
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Scuff Plates On Front Doors Sills
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Blind Spot Monitoring - $1,000
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $3,000
- Convenience Pack - $1,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,000
- Driver Alert System - $1,300
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $750
- Keyless Entry & Start - $450