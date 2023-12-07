Specifications for the 2017 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country Inscription. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo V90 D5 Cross Country Inscription P My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1652 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2941 mm
|Height
|1543 mm
|Length
|4939 mm
|Width
|2052 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1894 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2440 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|546 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|173 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Integral Link, Trailing Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Pz68Ach1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Auto Pilot
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- City Safety
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Speed Flow
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,850
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers - $1,500
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus - $300
- Driver Mode Selection - $160
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $350
- Extended Leather Pack - $2,500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,000
- Leather Steering Wheel - $200
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $450
- Media Pack - $300
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Nappa Leather - $1,200
- Premium Package - $6,000
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass - $100
- Surround Camera System - $1,750
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment - $100
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,000
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Subwoofer - $500
- Technology Pack - $3,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $300
- Tinted Windows - $950