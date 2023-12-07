Specifications for the 2017 Volvo Xc60 T5 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo Xc60 T5 R-Design Dz My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2774 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4644 mm
|Width
|1891 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1864 kg
|Gcm
|2505 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2330 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|242 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Dz40Cch2123444
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Digital Display
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob Special
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Windows
- R-Design Pack
- R-Design Sports Chassis
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $3,000
- Audio Remote Control - $125
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts - $100
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $300
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,000
- Driver Alert System - $1,500
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $320
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- First Aid Kit - $85
- Hill Descent Control - $480
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- High Level Interior Lighting - $300
- Humidity Sensor - $110
- Heated Steering Wheel - $375
- Leather Instrument Panel - $2,000
- Laminated Safety Glass - $1,300
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,750
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Power front seat Passenger - $320
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass - $650
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass - $125
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $500
- Sunglass Holder - $40
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Subwoofer - $700
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $575
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400