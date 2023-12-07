Specifications for the 2017 Volvo Xc90 T6 Momentum (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo Xc90 T6 Momentum (AWD) 256 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|785 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|248 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfa4Acg1000011
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Climate Control A/C Special
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Four C-Chassis - $3,760
- Apple Car Play - $300
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,850
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Colour Package - $975
- Cross Traffic Recognition Pack - $1,275
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $350
- Front Wiper De-icer - $100
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- High Level Interior Lighting - $300
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate - $975
- Leather Dashboard - $2,500
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,800
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $250
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $275
- Power front seats Special - $350
- Rear Door Blind - $500
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass - $100
- Safety Pack - $1,275
- Surround Camera System - $1,750
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind - $3,000
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Subwoofer - $500
- Tech Pack - $3,000
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990