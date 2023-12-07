Specifications for the 2017 Volvo Xc90 T8 Inscription Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Volvo Xc90 T8 Inscription Hybrid 256 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1673 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|238 mm
|Wheelbase
|2984 mm
|Height
|1776 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|2008 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2296 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|707 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|49 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|49 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Lfbaadg1000000
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Climate Control A/C Special
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Colour Package
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Humidity Sensor
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist 2
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sunroof
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $3,600
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,850
- Climate Control Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Compass Display - $100
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Headlining Special - $2,500
- Heated Rear Seats - $400
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,050
- Nappa Leather - $750
- Portable Ash Tray - $100
- Privacy Curtains - $500
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $250
- Park Heating Remote Control - $1,660
- Premium Package - $8,000
- Premium Steering Wheel - $900
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Sports Steering Wheel - $200
- Subwoofer - $500
- Tinted Windows - $950
Current Volvo Xc90 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$125,800
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$98,500
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$106,300
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$128,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,990
|Ultimate B6 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,990