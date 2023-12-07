Specifications for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Diesel 952 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1554 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4643 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|92 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|109 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zareae?N??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Refrigerated Bottle Cooler Pack
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $750
- Alloy Wheels Special - $500
- Light Pack - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,400
- Tri-Coat Paint - $3,500
Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$67,200
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$160,000
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$147,600
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$73,400
|Ti 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$69,950
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$166,700
|Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$153,700
|Veloce 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$76,450